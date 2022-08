Weights from Montebello, California Callum Walsh 154 vs. Benjamin Whitaker 154

Omar Cande Trinidad 126 vs. Javier Padilla 123.6

Cem Kilic 163.8 vs. Marco Delgado 165

Chelsey Anderson 134.8 vs. Aida Satybaldinova 135

Eric Priest 161.4 vs. Cory Conner 162.8

Jesus Gonzalez 152.4 vs. Eduardo Diaz 152.4

Jordan Panthen 167.4 vs. Arturo Perez 167.2

Jose Rodriguez 142.2 vs. Armando Vasquez 144.8

Jessica Juarez TBA vs. Elvina White ?? Venue: Quiet Cannon, Montebello, California

Promoter: 360 Promotions

Maurice "Mighty Mo" Hooker Exclusive Interview Trainer Manny Robles Exclusive Interview

