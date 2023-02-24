Matías, Ponce make weight Subriel Matías 139.2 vs. Jeremías Ponce 139.6

(IBF junior welterweight title) Jamal James 146.8 vs. Alberto Palmetta 147

Elvis Rodríguez 139.8 vs. Joseph Adorno 140

Kudratillo Abdukakhorov 146 vs. VeShawn Owens 147

Derrick Jackson 149 vs. Willie Jones 147.8

Mikkel Spencer 139 vs. Margarito Hernandez 140 Venue: The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Promoter: TGB Promotions and Warriors Boxing

TV: Showtime, Facebook, YouTube

