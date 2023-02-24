February 24, 2023
Matías, Ponce make weight

0031 Subriel Matias And Jeremiah Ponce
Photo: Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Subriel Matías 139.2 vs. Jeremías Ponce 139.6
(IBF junior welterweight title)

Jamal James 146.8 vs. Alberto Palmetta 147
Elvis Rodríguez 139.8 vs. Joseph Adorno 140
Kudratillo Abdukakhorov 146 vs. VeShawn Owens 147
Derrick Jackson 149 vs. Willie Jones 147.8
Mikkel Spencer 139 vs. Margarito Hernandez 140

Venue: The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Promoter: TGB Promotions and Warriors Boxing
TV: Showtime, Facebook, YouTube

  • Good fight on paper, hope it turns out to be. Matias get outlanded and outworked in some of his fights, but he almost always outlasts his opponents. .

