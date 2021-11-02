Matchroom Boxing won the rights to promote the World Boxing Association (WBA) featherweight title fight between champion Leigh Wood and mandatory challenger Michael Conlan with a bid of US$ 1,566,666. The tentative date for the fight is the first part of 2022 and Matchroom gave as possible venues New York, USA; Belfast, Northern Ireland and Nottingham, England.

Also present at the bidding was Top Rank, representatives of the challenger Conlan, which offered US$1,210,000. They had planned to hold the fight on January 29, 2022 with Las Vegas, New York and Belfast as possible venues.

The winner will have 20 days to send the signed contracts of both fighters. It should be noted that Wood will get 55% of the purse as champion and Conlan will keep 45%.

The bout is mandatory and is part of the WBA world title reduction plan. The winner of the bout will have to face Leo Santa Cruz to define a single featherweight champion.