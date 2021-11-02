WBC strawweight champion Panya Pradabsri (37-1, 24 KOs) had to work harder than expected and survive a scare in the seventh round to defeat Danai Ngiabphukhiaw (9-3, 5 KOs) by twelve round unanimous decision in Nakhon Sawan, Thailand. Panya was rocked during an exchange in round seven, but he survived the crisis and otherwise was pretty much in charge. Scores were 117-111, 117-111, 118-110. The event was presented by Petchyindee Boxing Promotions’ Piyarat Wachirarattanawong.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.