WBC strawweight champion Panya Pradabsri (37-1, 24 KOs) had to work harder than expected and survive a scare in the seventh round to defeat Danai Ngiabphukhiaw (9-3, 5 KOs) by twelve round unanimous decision in Nakhon Sawan, Thailand. Panya was rocked during an exchange in round seven, but he survived the crisis and otherwise was pretty much in charge. Scores were 117-111, 117-111, 118-110. The event was presented by Petchyindee Boxing Promotions’ Piyarat Wachirarattanawong.