November 2, 2021
Boxing News

Huni vs. Fa clash imminent?

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Negotiations for former 2019 world amateur bronze medalist and current Australian heavyweight champion Justis Huni (5-0, 4 KOs) to clash with Junior Fa (19-01, 10 KOs) are close to being finalized according to promoter Dean Lonergan.

“I think we are getting there, we are getting really, really close, and we are down to a couple of points now,” Lonergan told Stuff on Tuesday. “You could say, we are excruciatingly inching closer.

“There is a lot of hype around Justis. Fighting Junior will be a big step up and a win puts him on the global map and gives us a real gauge as to where he is at. So it’s a really important fight for us.”

  • Huni can beat Fa. Huni can knock out Fa. Right now. Huni is a strong big guy who can handle Fa with ease.

    Speaketh … F.J.B.
    Fredrick J. Brandon III.

