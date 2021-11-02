Boxing returns to Miami, Florida, on November 20 at the Manual Artime Community Center Theater. Former two-time cruiserweight world champion Yuniel Dorticos (24-2, 22 KOs) fights in Miami for the first time since 2014. Dorticos was born in Cuba but has been a long-time resident of Miami. He will take on journeyman Jesse Bryan (20-5-2, 16 KOs) of Missouri in a ten round cruiserweight contest. Dorticos has held both the IBF and WBA cruiserweight world titles.

World-ranked bantamweight Mike Plania of the Philippines takes on former two-time world title challenger Ricardo Nunez of Panama in a scheduled eight round bantamweight bout. Plania scored a huge upset of then highly world-ranked Joshua Greer in 2020. He is currently ranked by all four major sanctioning bodies.

Unbeaten WBA #13 ranked cruiserweight Serik Musadilov (10-0, 9 KOs) will look to remain unbeaten versus battle-tested veteran Shawn Miller (18-6-1, 7 KOs) in a ten round cruiserweight bout.

Highly touted super featherweight prospect Frank Diaz (9-0, 8 KOs) of Miami by way of Cuba steps up to take on fellow prospect Luis Lebron (17-2-1) of Puerto Rico. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds and the WBA Fedecentro super featherweight title.

“November 20th’s card will have a former two-time world champion, multiple world-ranked fighters, and many competitive fights. It is a complete show for the fans,” said William Ramirez (WRAM Boxing).

Rounding out the card:

Andrey Manugshev (5-0) v TBA 10 rounds heavyweights

Idalberto Umara (3-1) v Juan Aguirre Herrera (7-5-2) 8 rounds lightweights

Istvan Bernath (8-0) v TBA 6 rounds heavyweights

Tayre Jones (5-0) v TBA 6 rounds super lightweights

Narciso Carmona (3-0) v Luis Valentin Portalatin (3-2) 6 rounds super lightweights

Chauncey Grace (8-1) v Braulio Avil (3-12) 6 rounds lightweights

Raynel Mederos (4-0) v TBA 4 rounds super lightweights