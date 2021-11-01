Lightweight Rolly Romero has announced on social media that he will not be fighting Gervonta Davis on the December 5 pay-per-view event in Los Angeles.

Romero stated on Instagram, “Although the allegations against me are totally false and I will prove that through the legal system, I agree that it is in the best interest of everyone involved that I not participate in the upcoming pay-per-view event. After clearing my name I will return to the ring as soon as possible.”

Romero has recently come under fire over allegations of sexual assault made by several women. He will reportedly be replaced by Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz as the opponent for Davis.