Lightweight Rolly Romero has announced on social media that he will not be fighting Gervonta Davis on the December 5 pay-per-view event in Los Angeles.
Romero stated on Instagram, “Although the allegations against me are totally false and I will prove that through the legal system, I agree that it is in the best interest of everyone involved that I not participate in the upcoming pay-per-view event. After clearing my name I will return to the ring as soon as possible.”
Romero has recently come under fire over allegations of sexual assault made by several women. He will reportedly be replaced by Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz as the opponent for Davis.
A has-been and a never was…
A respectful lad like Rolly don’t seem like the type who would be me-too’d.
I think Cruz might actually be a better fighter than Romero.
What do Floyd, Tank and Rolly have in common? They enjoy beating on women. If anything they should let these two fight and then sentence them both for jail time in 2022.
I have a feeling that Rolly is innocent. Every woman who makes a false claim needs to spend 4 years in state prison, and be forced to register themselves. #FreeRolly.
Speaketh … F.J.B.
Fredrick J. Brandon III.
Tank vs Cruz is like putting a Tank against a regular car. Trust me. Cruz is going to be CRUSHED !!
And for the smart asses who don’t know what CRUSHED means, let me spell it for you.
K.T.F.O. … Cruz is getting K.T.F.O.
Speaketh … F.J.B.
Fredrick J. Brandon III.