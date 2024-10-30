October 29, 2024
Boxing News

Matchroom extends BAM Rodriguez deal

WBC flyweight champion Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez (20-0, 13 KOs) has penned new promotional deal ahead of his November 9 clash with Pedro Guevara (42-4-1 22 KOs) at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, seen worldwide on DAZN.

“I have to get past this fight first,” said Rodriguez, “but the goal is to go for undisputed in 2025. I’m taking this fight as seriously as ever, training my ass off like any other fight, we’re going to handle business and then we can talk about 2025.”

