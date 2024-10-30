Heavyweight Alonzo Butler passes Sad to report the passing of heavyweight Alonzo “Big Zo” Butler at the age of 44. According to the Knox News, Butler’s daughter Jazlyn confirmed the news. Big Zo compiled a pro record of 34-3-2, 25 KOs. His last fight was on August 28, 2021, a decision win against Brandon Spencer. RIP. Matchroom extends BAM Rodriguez deal Like this: Like Loading...

