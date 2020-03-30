In line with the BBBofC and Government guidelines relating to COVID-19, Matchroom Boxing have postponed all events scheduled to be taking place in May, including Dillian Whyte vs. Alexander Povetkin at Manchester Arena on May 2, Lee Selby vs. George Kambosos Jr at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff on May 9 and Oleksandr Usyk vs. Derek Chisora at The O2 in London on May 23.

Subject to the developing situation, Whyte’s interim WBC heavyweight world title clash with Povetkin has been rescheduled to Saturday July 4th, while Selby’s IBF lightweight world title final eliminator against Kambosos Jr has been rescheduled to Saturday July 11th. Tickets will be valid for these rescheduled dates or refunds will be available from your point of purchase.

A new date for Usyk’s heavyweight showdown with Chisora is also being worked on, with tickets remaining valid for the rescheduled date once announced and refunds available from your point of purchase.