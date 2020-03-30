Sugar Ray Robinson opens the ‘eWBSS Middleweight Legends’ fantasy tournament against Fernando Vargas today on the World Boxing Super Series Facebook page.
The matchups are Sugar Ray Robinson vs. Fernando Vargas, Marvin Hagler vs. Kelly Pavlik, Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Winky Wright, and Carlos Monzon vs. Jake LaMotta.
The International Boxing Hall of Fame has announced that due to the coronavirus, the 2020 Hall of Fame Weekend is cancelled and both the 2020 and 2021 classes will be enshrined together on June 10-13, 2121.
Robinson the best of all time all weight classes pound for pound no boxer holds a candle to him.
Steven, I have to be comical, but I am sure some will debate your statement and say Fury is better than Robinson when it comes to P4P status since that’s the craze now in the media. LOL, sorry, just had to throw out a sense of humor for Monday morning. All jokes aside, Robinson’s background was exceptional as a fighter. One of my favorite fighters to watch on vids and notice his style was ahead of his time.
Robinson is often over looked in boxing history. Back in the hey day, heavyweights stole a lot of the thunder in terms of popularity and some argue it’s still the same today. Robinson is an all time great in my eyes even with some defeats on his record. Robinson was a very busy fighter and admired the skill of boxing. Props to Robinson.
A gentleman I work with used to live in Youngstown, Ohio. He told me Kelly Pavlik opened a bar in Youngstown a while back. In the same conversation, he said Pavlik struggled with alcohol addiction as well. It’s sad Pavlik fought some decent battles in the ring and is now fighting a personal battle himself.
Hagler vs Monzon
Hagler
Vargas vs. a prime Robinson is very close to a mismatch. Hagler vs. Pavlik almost the same. Monzon vs. Lamotta a brutal affair, I would go with Monzon by a narrow decision. Leonard vs. Wright a forgettable snooze feast.
Robinson was an special fighter that was above others because he combined a great amount of talent with natural attributions (chin, power, reflexes, ring IQ), but if he has been in the golden era of Leonard, Duran, Hearn, Hagler, Benitez and some others good fighter on those days, he wouldn’t have been so dominant, even he could have been defeted by stoppage. My apologies to those that see him as the best ever.
Mike, that is what makes this sport so good. All of us arm chair warriors have opinions and the kind debates is what it’s all about. I personally don’t think one fighter is a true elitist above all, since all boxers have pitfalls or setbacks in their style of fighting. However, each fighter has strengths in their own right and there are so many variables to consider that makes one an elitist.
Got to see Robinson fight in the 50’s and, even though past his prime, was best I have ever seen. This was a golden era as well with many great fighters.
I see Sugar Ray Robison definitely going to and winning the final, maybe against Carlos Monzon. And no disrespect to the other Sugar Ray, but I do believe he should have been slated to compete as a welterweight. As for Fernando Vargas and Winky Wright, their spots should have been taken by Bernard Hopkins and Emilie Griffith. Just my opinion, even though each one on this list could hold their own in any era.
Bernard Hopkins being excluded is inexcusable