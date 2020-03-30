Sugar Ray Robinson opens the ‘eWBSS Middleweight Legends’ fantasy tournament against Fernando Vargas today on the World Boxing Super Series Facebook page.

—–

The matchups are Sugar Ray Robinson vs. Fernando Vargas, Marvin Hagler vs. Kelly Pavlik, Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Winky Wright, and Carlos Monzon vs. Jake LaMotta.

—–

The International Boxing Hall of Fame has announced that due to the coronavirus, the 2020 Hall of Fame Weekend is cancelled and both the 2020 and 2021 classes will be enshrined together on June 10-13, 2121.