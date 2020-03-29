Mike Tyson outpointed Muhammad Ali over twelve rounds in the final of the inaugural ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends’ fantasy tournament today on the World Boxing Super Series Facebook page. Scores were 114-111 3x for Tyson, who wins the eAli Cup. Turns out Iron Mike is the GOAT. Will they rename it the eTyson Trophy?
Next week will see the start of eWBSS Season 2 with a new weight class, middleweight. Contestants are Sugar Ray Robinson, Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler, Carlos Monzon, Jake LaMotta, Winky Wright, Kelly Pavlik, Fernando Vargas. First quarter-final on Monday.
Ring legend Manny Pacquiao has tested negative for coronavirus. Pacman, a senator in his native Philippines, and family have been self-isolating after he was exposed to an infected person.
Pacquiao and Chinese billionaire Jack Ma recently teamed up to bring in more than 50,000 COVID-19 test kits that are being fast-tracked through Philippines customs.
The problem with boxing is fights never happen when they should. Even in the 80s and 90s alot of fights were missed. Since it’s a fantasy fight crossing time here’s Tyson’s chance, Tyson at 19 and Ali at 19 Tyson knocks him out or stops him or wins on points in other words are we talking Ali or clay? Tysonbruno or Tyson McBride ?
I feel sorry for the younger generation who pathetically think that Mike Tyson would have beaten Ali. Tyson never met anyone with the hand and foot speed like Ali. Also, Tyson never would have been a 15 round fighter. Never.
As a huge amd loyal Tyson fan, i feel Tyson would have lost the battle in a ring with Ali. Dont get me wrong, it wld have been one hell of a fight, but Ali more than likely wld have come out ahead. Ali fought great moving backwards and used his reach to his advantage. Tyson, pressure fighter, always moving foward is still working with Ali’s strength. I say Ali 12 round HARD FOUGHT decision
Tyson, like all fighters, would have had a puncher’s chance. Tyson’s power alone was an equalizer for his lack of other skills. Only takes one punch to switch things up. Possible? Yep…
Agreed scoobs. Tyson was one hell of a puncher and had great speed and angles to go with it. A Punchers chance is always something of hope and entertainment. That is for damn sure
One thing I think we all can agree on is Tyson and Ali stayed in the game too long and went down into age-related battered defeats. It’s all about the money and the delusional crisis fighters have thinking they “still have it”…In the end, their health suffers more than anything. Tyson could still end up with early onset of neuro-deficits related to his fighting. Time will tell. Ali, on the other hand, had notable neuro-deficits as he aged. So sad, but true.
Millennials are hilarious.
Arturo, who you picking in the fantasy boxing? I will have to go with my favorite Sugar Ray Robinson. It’s all for fun…
And Ali never faced anyone like Tyson. If Frazier got to Ali Tyson would of easily gotten to him.
Tell that to Joe Frazier.
He wouldn’t of needed 15 rounds ; And he fought Holyfield twice who would if also beat Ali
Tyrell Biggs??
That’s it! Debate settled!
That would never have happened. If Tyson won it would of been putting Ali’s head into the stands.
Remember Tyson was locked up during his good years. If Cus would have lived a little longer no doubt Tyson would have been the best heavyweight ever.
Tyson should have just took his butt whipping from Holyfield instead of even fighting Douglas. Then it would’ve been Tyson Holyfield 2 and if Tyson stayed out of prison those fights could have been ridiculous in 1990-1991
I read these games were being running by computer and not be two dummies with controllers. I know if I was Ali and my son was Wimpy Halstead….Halstead would win it easy.
This only shows that the person/s behind this fantasy boxing tournament are biased and only trying to kiss up to a living Mike Tyson who’s still alive. Ali must be in his grave busting up at this farce. Don’t get me wrong Tyson was a heck of a champion in his time but doesn’t have anywhere near the longevity or the mental make up to deal with Ali.
Tyson wouldn’t have beat ali, foreman, or larry holmes in his prime. Like roger mayweather would say most people don’t know shit about boxing.
What A JOKE!!!!!!
Too bad Terry Norris isn’t in there. I him live beat the beast and later he reeled off a few years of absolute dominance
I think James j Braddock might have kod Ali