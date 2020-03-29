Mike Tyson outpointed Muhammad Ali over twelve rounds in the final of the inaugural ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends’ fantasy tournament today on the World Boxing Super Series Facebook page. Scores were 114-111 3x for Tyson, who wins the eAli Cup. Turns out Iron Mike is the GOAT. Will they rename it the eTyson Trophy?

Next week will see the start of eWBSS Season 2 with a new weight class, middleweight. Contestants are Sugar Ray Robinson, Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler, Carlos Monzon, Jake LaMotta, Winky Wright, Kelly Pavlik, Fernando Vargas. First quarter-final on Monday.

Ring legend Manny Pacquiao has tested negative for coronavirus. Pacman, a senator in his native Philippines, and family have been self-isolating after he was exposed to an infected person.

Pacquiao and Chinese billionaire Jack Ma recently teamed up to bring in more than 50,000 COVID-19 test kits that are being fast-tracked through Philippines customs.