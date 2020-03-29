By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker has praised WBC heavyweight title holder Tyson Fury as the best heavyweight of this era and says the Gypsey King will be a hot favorite to repeat his victory over Deontay Wilder when they clash in their third encounter.

”He’s the biggest in the division. He’s number one. He’s the best in our era,” Parker told the UK’s Sky Sports. ”It will be the same result, a Fury win. In the second fight he demolished him. In the third fight he would be in even better shape and would be the same result. We took a photo with the belts. Hopefully one day I can hold them again.”