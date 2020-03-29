By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker has praised WBC heavyweight title holder Tyson Fury as the best heavyweight of this era and says the Gypsey King will be a hot favorite to repeat his victory over Deontay Wilder when they clash in their third encounter.
”He’s the biggest in the division. He’s number one. He’s the best in our era,” Parker told the UK’s Sky Sports. ”It will be the same result, a Fury win. In the second fight he demolished him. In the third fight he would be in even better shape and would be the same result. We took a photo with the belts. Hopefully one day I can hold them again.”
Fury aint all that. Ortiz would ko him if he connected. And if Parker would quit worrying on defense he coulda won against glassjaw AJ. Too cautious/ hesitant!!
Fury is absolutely the best in this era. With his size and movement he retires undefeated. He would give any of the old champions problems.
The interesting concept to understand is Fury beats Wilder and the average audience is in “awe”. Yes, Fury did beat Klitschko, but Wlad was older and already reined for nearly 10 years as a heavyweight champion. Let’s not forget, Wlad holds the record for longest reigning heavyweight of all time. Based on Fury’s background, do you think he could have held the titles for this long? If you examine Fury’s past, seems like every time he gained a belt, he usually fell off the ladder by his person problems (drugs, depression, weight gain, etc.). Fury is not a perfect fighter nor is any other champion. I think sometimes we live in the moment and forget about others around us with great accolades.
Good points.
I think Fury, at the moment is the best out there (of course its all debatable, but, on-form Im not sure who has the style to beat him).
However I don’t think he’s stable enough to reign for any prolonged period of time, so won’t build the same resume that say Ali, Holmes & Wlad did.
If my aunt had balls she’d be my uncle Bud.
The only guy who I presently seeing beating Fury, is Fury.
He suffers from mental issues, so could go off the rails unexpectedly, leading to lapses in desire, concentration, dedicated etc.
But an on form Fury has the tools to handle all heavyweights I’ve seen…but there are of course no certainties in HW boxing and one good punch or combination could stop him, I just think those odds are low.
I’m not counting Joshua out. Give Fury some credit he’s the champ , he said he’d beat wilder and Joshua, well let’s do it then Gypsy King I don’t want to hear any more trash talk til it’s done and I think it’d be to the fans advantage if you finish this by Easter already
Still blaming Wilders costume eh?
As a huge Wilder fan I will say again that Fury impressed the hell out of me. I wonder how he would have done if he didnt fail the post fight drug test after the Klitschko fight. Since he has only faced a few top ten fighters I would like to see how he does with back to back to back big matches. Fury did amazing with Wilder, but the way he fought nobody expected and Im sure Wilder didnt train for. Still if Fury was facing top guys all the time I have to see him getting schooled as well. Otto Wallin is all regards beat him in my eyes, but only the official results matter. Being on top means everybody is coming with their A game. Thats something Fury hasnt had to deal with yet. I cant wait to see the rematch with Wilder and Fury to see if Wilder will adapt his style.
In order for Wilder to adapt he would have to posses footwork which enables him to maneuver fluidly, whether it be as a counter puncher or coming forward. Instead, he walks around the ring like a newborn deer trying to stand for the first time.
To say that you’re sure that Wilder didn’t train for the fight is silly. You’re fighting to retain your belt against a guy who won 10 rounds, plus or minus, against you in the last fight and he isn’t going to train for the fight? Come on man. Makes zero sense. So instead of training for the fight he must’ve spent time putting sequins on his costume. Lol
Fury is fluid, unpredictable, slick, and has great speed and timing. His power might not be the best but his ring IQ is beyond dispute. Wilder is tough, long, and has a great right hand. And just like many of the sparring sessions and fights I’ve watched over my life, the strongest dude oftentimes gets out timed and out pointed by the better technical fighter.
As mentioned in the past, Wilder did drop Fury in the first fight a few times and has proved Fury can be cracked. Steve Cunningham proved the same variable when he fought Fury. That being said, I still think Wilder is dangerous with certain punches regardless who the opponent is. Could Fury get dropped again by Wilder leaving out all the fundamentals of boxing learning a new style in the third fight. Yup, I believe so. Yes, Wallin, to some folks a no name fighter, was ahead on points in my eyes when he fought Fury. Gifted decision due to the show down with Wilder?
I had Fury winning the fight , but had the refs had stopped it on the cut he woulda lost. Otto hung in there and I believe he had him hurt in the 12th I hope walk-in fights again and doesn’t sail of into the sunset on this one fight that he lost
If I said Wilder didnt train thats not what I was meaning. I thought I said he didnt train for an aggressive Fury because nobody really believed Fury would fight an aggressive fight since he has never done so.
It looks like we agree with most of the key points. I do disagree that Wilder doesnt have foot work. He has shown it, but as hes progressed hes let the key things fall apart and has relied on his power. His training has always looked pointless because he seems to go through the motions, but with no game plan. Its just punch, punch and punch. I never see him working on dodging the punches or other key things. When Mike Tyson trained he trained on everything needed in a fight.
Got to say, I like Parker’s honesty.
Always thought Parker comes across well – humble, honest and just generally a decent guy.
As a fighter, I think we all know he has talent, but definitely seems to lack the ability to mount an attack pull the trigger (enough) at top level, but he’s young (ish) and could improve (with the right advise/direction).
I am happy he got his brass ring (WBO Title) and agree with what you said, talented, sometimes reluctant and a even better human being.
Wladimir Klitschko didn’t have the longest heavyweight championship reign, Scoob, Joe Louis did.
I thought Louis was the second longest? Some sources say Wlad was champ 12 years while Louis was 11 years. Maybe my mistake, but which is it?
Yeah Wladimir is the longest reigning title holder with a little over 12 years. Joe Louis tho Louis holds the record for heavyweight title wins at 26 and defenses at 25, while Wladimir with 23 successful title defenses and 25 victories in title fights
Kinda hard to even absorb that in my kind that Wlad was champ that long. I recall seeing him fight on HBO, but time has flown by so fast. Did not seem that long… Wlad was a complete package as a person in accolades; boxer, military officer, spoke multiple languages, had a PhD, and was a ambassador for many people. Very impressive.
Wilder used to be wild and unpredictable, scary, d dangerous, this was not that Wilder. Don’t think we will see that Wilder again.
Parker is the nicest mannered of all the heavyweights, good guy, but looks like he just can’t step up when it comes to the big matches, pity, expected more from him.
Like I said in the past. Tyson Fury is the best heavyweight of our generation, and Parker confirmed it.
I think it’s debatable when you look at all the angles. Fury may have beaten Wlad, but Wlad was older and not in his prime. Plus, the scrutiny that followed Fury for testing positive for a banned substance paints some grey on the picture. Wlad does hold the record for the longest reigning HW out there which is part of our generation.
Parker brown nosing Fury for another pay day.