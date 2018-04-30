Maryland Boxing Legends Inducted

By Gary “Digital” Williams

At the legendary Michael’s Eighth Avenue in Glen Burnie, MD — home of one of the state’s greatest boxing promotions (Ballroom Boxing), Ring 101 and the International Veterans Boxing Association inducted its newest class into the Maryland Boxing Hall of Fame.

Here are the inductees:

Boxer Category:

Ed Griffin, super lightweight from 1991-2000, 16-9, five KO’s, Baltimore, MD

Griffin was one of the most exciting boxers in the Baltimore area during the 1990’s winning his first 11 bouts in his career. Griffin fought quality opposition like former world champions Vernon Forrest and Charles Murray, former world title contender Larry Marks, Humberto Aranda and fellow Beltway Boxer Curtis Peoples.

Les “White Lightning” Johnson, super welterweight from 1989-1994, 21-2, 15 KO’s, Rockville, MD

Only injuries kept this fan favorite from a possible regional or a world championship. Johnson fought a who’s who of fellow locals including Demetrius Davis, Charlie Tuttle, Ivory Teague and Alphonso Dyer.

Mike “Little Rock” Ricasa, lightweight from 2004-2006, 7-2, three KO’s, Ellicott City, MD

Ricasa had a short but exciting career, highlighted by his two bouts with fellow local Dean White. Ricasa also fought Beltway Boxers Anthony Hardy and Ron Boyd. Ricasa ended his career with a first-round knockout victory in 2006.

Trainer Category:

Hal Chernoff — Chernoff has trained boxers in his Main Street Gym in Salisbury, MD since 1993. Chernoff’s most notable protege was Fernando Guerrero who was a local legend in the city, bringing 5,000 people to a regional title bout in his hometown. Chernoff was inducted into the Washington, DC Boxing Hall of Fame in 2017.

David Sewell — Sewell is a former pro boxer who turned to training boxers out of the Charm City Boxing and Fitness Gym in Baltimore. Among his major proteges was Emmanuel Taylor.

Lifetime Contribution To Boxing:

JD Brown — Brown’s contributions to boxing are widespread. Brown was a valued member of the Sugar Ray Leonard camp and managed William Joppy during his three WBA Middleweight title reigns. Brown also served as matchmaker for a number of famous Beltway cards including at Fight Night and the bouts that featured Jimmy Lange.

Ed Sauerhoff — Sauerhoff began as pro boxer but became a promoter alongside his family members. His father, George “Hunky” Sauerhoff, was known as the “Mayor of Pigtown.”

Scott Wagner — It seems only fitting that Wagner would be honored (albeit posthumously) at Michael’s where he promoted the legendary Ballroom Boxing promotion from 1995-2010. Wagner died in February at the age of 49.

Amateur Category:

Warren Boardley — Boardley, a native of Baltimore, was 43-8 as an amateur and won the South Atlantic AAU Championship at 132 pounds.

Dominic Zannino — Zannino, also of Baltimore, was 26-6 as an amateur. Zannino won a South Atlantic title in the early 90’s and a regional title in 1998. He advanced to the quarter finals of the 2000 Olympic qualifiers.