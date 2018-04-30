Matias steps up against Estrella May 19

By Robert Coster

Fresh Production Promotions will put their unbeaten jr welter prospect Subriel Matias (9-0, 9 KOs) to the test against Mexican visitor Adrian “Diamante” Estrella (28-1, 24 KOs), without doubt the most dangerous opponent to date for the young Puerto Rican. This intriguing matchup will be held at the Pedro Cepeda Ball Park in Catano, Puerto Rico on May 19th.

Estrella’s numbers are indeed impressive with victories over two former world champions (Celestino Caballero, DeMarcus Corley) and a win over former top contender Dante Jardon. In his career, the Mexican puncher has won three regional titles (WBC Latino, WBC Fecarbox, WBC Silver). Estrella’s only loss (TKO 2) has been against Filipino Eden Sensona in the jr lightweight division – snapping a roll of 22 straight victories.

“I could no longer make the weight and I was dehydrated. Today fighting at 140lbs is perfect for me,” he stated.

For his part, Subriel Matias seems unfazed by the challenge awaiting him. “I like to be tested. I know Estrella is the best opponent I will face to date. I’m ready for anything he brings in the ring!”