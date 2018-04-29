April 29, 2018

Barby Juarez tops Arias

By Gabriel F. Cordero

WBC female bantamweight champion Mariana “Barby” Juarez (49-9-4, 18 KOs) retained her belt for the fourth time via ten round unanimous decision over Carolina Arias (14-3, 6 KOs) on Saturday night at the Miguel Hidalgo Gym in Puebla, Mexico. The 38-year-old Barby dominated the much shorter Arias from beginning to end, winning 98-92, 98-92 and 99-91.

Local favorite Jesús “Zurdo” Galicia (17-10-1, 8 KOs) scored an upset split decision over former IBF super flyweight champion Rodrigo “Gato” Guerrero (26-7-2, 16 KOs). “Gato” was hampered by a bloody cut from an accidental clash of heads. Scores were 79-73, 78-74 for Galicia, 78-74 for Guerrero.

