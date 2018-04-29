Lopez, Alvarado, Lara triumph

World ranked super flyweight Melvin “Melo” Lopez (14-0, 9 KOs) of Nicaragua made his bantamweight debut a successful one. Lopez unanimously decisoned Yonathan Padilla (18-4, 8 KOs) of Mexico over 10 rounds to win the WBC youth bantamweight title on Saturday night at the Gimnasio Nicarao in Managua, Nicaragua. It looked like it would be an early night when Lopez dropped Padilla in round 1. Padilla appeared seriously hurt but survived the round. Lopez had Padilla down again in round 2 where Padilla again beat the count. The rest of the fight was one-sided for Lopez as Padilla was very hesitant from there on out having tasted Lopez power. The official scorecards read 100-88 across the board.

The co-feature saw IBF #1 world ranked light flyweight mandatory Felix Alvarado (33-2, 29 KOs) of Nicaragua stop former world title challenger Ivan Meneses Flores of Mexico. Alvarado was in complete control but the bloodied Flores was very game up until the fights end in round 4. Alvarado is next in line to face the May 20th winner between WBA/IBF light flyweight champion Ryoichi Taguch vs Hekkie Budler in Japan.

WBO #4 world flyweight and former world title challenger Keyvin Lara (25-2-1, 9 KOs) of Nicaragua continued his path to another world title fight. Lara systematically broke down countryman Moises Mojica. It was high volume punching from the stalking Lara. Mojica was very game but the bodywork of Lara was too much stoppng Mojica inside the 6 round distance.

The show was promoted by WRAM Boxing – William Ramirez and Nica Boxing – Pablo Osuna. In attendance was newly crowned WBC flweight champion Cristofer Rosales, Juan “El Gallo” Estrada, and Ramon “Chocolatito” Gonzalez.