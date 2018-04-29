Vue beats ex-champ Cermeno

The featherweight division has a new arrival in Wisconsin-based featherweight Duarn “Storm” Vue (14-1-2, 4 KOs). Vue defeated former world champion Nehomar Cermeño (26-8-1, 15 KOs) Saturday night at the brand new Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.



The fans on hand loudly cheered hometwown favorite Vue from beginning to end as he decisively decisioned Cermeño. Vue was in pursuit of Cermeño from the opening bell and never let up rocking Cermeño frequently to the head and body throughout the contest. The official scores were 116-111 twice and 114-113. Vue won the vacant WBA intercontinental featherweight title and could likely see himself enter the world rankings in the coming months. The event was promoted by Vues’ promoter Murid Muhammad (President and CEO of Supreme Hits Promotions LLP).