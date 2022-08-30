At high noon the purse bid for the José Zepeda vs. Regis Prograis fight, for the vacant WBC super lightweight title, was held in accordance with the WBC Rules and Regulations. With an offer of 2.4 million dollars, Marvnation Promotions, headed by Marvin Rodriguez, won the purse bid, leaving behind the offers of Probellum, TGB and Zanfer.

Zepeda (35-2, 27 KOs), 33, will get his second shot at the WBC title. He fell in a close fight against Ramirez in 2019. Zepeda is on a five-fight winning streak, including a fifth-round knockout of former champion Ivan Baranchyk in one of the best fights of 2020.

Prograis (27-1, 23 KOs), 33, reached the final of the World Series of Boxing tournament in April 2019, but lost a majority decision to Taylor. In his most recent fight he knocked out Tyrone McKenna in the sixth round in March of this year.