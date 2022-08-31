The WBO Championship Committee has ruled that the September 24 clash between heavyweights Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker in Manchester, England, will now be for the WBO interim heavyweight championship. The decision was made in response to a request from Queensberry Promotions on behalf of current WBO #1 contender Joyce.
The WBO Committee notes that the organization’s heavyweight championship has only been at stake on two occasions (Oleksandr Usyk/Anthony Joshua bouts) over the last two years. With Usyk headed toward a probable fight with Tyson Fury in 2023, the activity in the division has been significantly low. Therefore, an interim title is in the best interests in the division for the fighters, the fans, and the WBO.
I’m beating a dead horse here, but we’ve gone from champion to A champion in every conceivable way. People’s champ carries more weight than any of the alphabet straps. This move will generate a higher payday for Usyk in 2024, assuming Fury actually fights him in late 2023.
There should never be an interim champion or whatever else champion. The champion is the champion and the other fighters ranked.
If ever needed where a championship belt is vacated then and only then there must be a fight between #1 and #2 ranked for the championship. Or who is next in ranking available if #1 & #2 cannot fight.
Fighters should always fight for a championship. It is really lame when an interim champion is ‘awarded’ the championship when the actual champion retires, cannot fight, vacates or whatever. They never feel to the fans like a real champion. It’s like the gold medal at the Olympics being won on a bye.
Oh boy, here we go with the fancy term “interim” or temporary/short-term to fill a void and keep the attraction in the development of future fights. Parker’s style of holding and hitting is so boring, I will be the interim sleeping champion and take a nap just to get through the fight. 🙂