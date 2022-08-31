The WBO Championship Committee has ruled that the September 24 clash between heavyweights Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker in Manchester, England, will now be for the WBO interim heavyweight championship. The decision was made in response to a request from Queensberry Promotions on behalf of current WBO #1 contender Joyce.

The WBO Committee notes that the organization’s heavyweight championship has only been at stake on two occasions (Oleksandr Usyk/Anthony Joshua bouts) over the last two years. With Usyk headed toward a probable fight with Tyson Fury in 2023, the activity in the division has been significantly low. Therefore, an interim title is in the best interests in the division for the fighters, the fans, and the WBO.