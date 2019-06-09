It was a day of stoppages for the main event matches on Sunday in the Sanman-ESPN5 event held at the TV5 Studio in Novaliches, Quezon City.

In the main event, bantamweight Carl Jammes Martin (13-0, 12 KOs) disposed of Thai opponent Yutthichai Wannawong in the opening round. The taller Thai tried to keep the distance by using his longer reach but Martin’s speed and brutal combinations was just too much for him. A barrage of punches caught him with a powerful right straight to the head ending the night for the visiting Thai.

In the co-main event, rising flyweight prospect Jayson Mama (13-0, 7 KOs) urgently worked on demolishing his Thai opponent Ekkawit Songnui with uppercuts and hooks to the body and head. Songnui was game in the opening seconds but started retreating when he felt Mama’s power hitting him. Midway in the third round, a clean punch made way to eye area of the Thai prompting him to complain of an impaired vision to the referee who in turn called on the ringside physician. Upon examination, Songnui told the doctor that he cannot continue because his vision was badly affected thus prompting the stoppage of the fight and awarding Mama a third round stoppage victory.

Former light flyweight world champion Randy Petalcorin (30-3-1, 23 KOs) is definitely back on track with a third round TKO victory against Worawatchai Boobjan of Thailand. Boonjan came in game but Petalcorin’s superior skills battered the slower opponent. A flurry of punches caught the Thai in the third stanza and referee saw that he had enough punishment thus the stoppage.

Dave Apolinario (11-0, 6 KOs) maintains his unblemished record as he dominates Adrian Lerasan with a 10 round unanimous decision. Scores were 99-91 for two judges and 98-92 for one. Lerasan was game to the end but was consistently schooled by the stronger and faster Apolinario.

Fresh featherweight prodigy Roland Servania (9-0, 3 KOs) dominates Pablito Cañada in their eight rounder affair getting unanimous nod from all judges.

In the opening bout, featherweight prospect Robin Dingcong (6-7-4, 1 KO) escaped with a split decision win against the more favored Ernel Fontanilla (9-4-2, 7 KOs). It was a close match round by round with both boxers giving their all, thus the divided view on the judges.