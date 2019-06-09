Star Boxing has announced that former world champion Zab Judah, who lost by eleventh round TKO to Cletus Seldin on their Friday night card, is in hospital awake, communicating and making progress. The 41-year-old Judah wasn’t feeling well after the bout and went to the hospital where doctors reportedly found a brain bleed. The family requests privacy and will update the press on Tuesday.
Should have stayed down for the 8 count back in the day!! Not try to get up and then go after the ref. “What could have been”
This new comment system is going to be the straw that broke the camels back. Not coming back till censorship is removed. ♂️
Been here since the moment Fightnews became a site. Is bad enough the sport has become over saturated with nonsense titles, gov bodies and weight classes. I don’t even watch fights live anymore. Next step is to walk away
he was unstoppable before getting blitzed by Kostya. The speed, the power. Wishing super a speedy recovery.
Dats why we hab boxing commissions 2 protect. Anybody dat age like ober 40 should B double N triple medically exam’d. 2 bad ip ppl don’t like wat I’m saying.