By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #3 light welterweight Liam Paro (17-0, 11 KOs) clearly outpointed former Olympian and WBO#12 Fatih Keles (11-1-1, 6 KOs) at the Star Casino on the Gold Coast Of Queensland, Australia on Saturday. Paro controlled the contest as he outworked his Turkish-born, Germany-based opponent to win by scores of Derek Milham 97-93, Adam Height 100-90 and Philip Holiday 99 -91.

Paro captured the vacant IBF International title and has targeted the winner of the WBO and WBC unification bout between Maurice Hooker and Jose Ramirez on July 27.