By Marco Bratusch

In the first boxing event co-promoted by Matchroom Boxing Spain and OPI Since 82 founder Salvatore Cherchi in Barcelona, Spain, and streamed live on DAZN platform, both the European champions involved in the card retained their belts.

EBU super lightweight champion Sandor Martin (36-2, 13 KOs) scored a one-sided twelve round unanimous decision over Joe Hughes (17-5-1, 7 KOs) on Thursday night at the Pabellón de la Vall d’Hebron in Barcelona, Spain. Scores were 119-109, 119-109, 117-111.

EBU welterweight champion David Avanesyan (26-3-1, 14 KOs) destroyed Jose Del Rio (29-9-1, 13 KOs) in the first round. An Avanesyan body shot ended after just 2:06 of action.

Full Report

In the main event at Pabellòn de la Vall d’Hebron, the champion Sandor Martin defended his title for the first time with an impressive performance, outboxing the tough British challenger – and former European champion himself – Joe Hughes over twelve rounds. Official scorecards were 119-109 twice and 117-111. The bout started as a slightly tactical one, with the 26-year-old southpaw Martin using his hand speed to land a fast right jab and keep Hughes at long distance, where he struggles because of his slow feet and short reach. That’s why Hughes (17-5-1, 7 KOs) decided to change music in round three to play the disc B, coming forward and slipping punches to land his signature left hand, as a hook or as an uppercut it depends on the situation. Martin (36-2, 13 KOs) remained in the game but had more difficulties than before in such a new scenario. In round five Hughes stepped up his action to press and push his opponent against the ropes, but Martin responded well, remaining calm and landing good counter rights and targeting the body. As customary, Hughes basically threw only left hands and that makes him more predictable in a certain way. However, his left hand is just one of the best left hands in Europe at 140-pounds in terms of timing and it can be difficult to read. Surprisingly, Martin chose to come forward himself in the seventh round anticipating the challenger to lead the action, making the right adjustment, with the fight still looking pretty even at that point. Martin’s freshness and speed, along with his higher workrate, allowed him to pile up some rounds in the central part of the fight. The champion confidence grew up strong in the final part of the bout as he boxed beautifully, changing angles and ryythm, feinting, outboxing a now confused challenger who could not match Martin’s brightness. The left-handed boxer proved to be one of the most interesting new faces in Europe around those weights and stepped to the next level. His mandatory challenger Enock Poulsen, from Denmark by way of Zambia, will really have to put on a show to win the title whether Martin would repeat a convincing fight like this.

European welterweight champion David Avanesyan (25-3-1, 13 KOs), from Russia, made it a very short night as he rushed voluntary challenger José Del Rio (29-9-1, 7 KOs) soon in order to stop him midway the first round and hold his title. The 31-year-old skilled technician really looks to enjoy the Spanish climate as he also dethroned previously undefeated Kerman Lejarraga in two back-to-back victories during the current 2019. This time Avanesyan let his hands go up and down early on Del Rio’s slender body, and finished the 37.year-old with vicious body shots. Next in line for the champion there might be mandatory challenger Josh Kelly, a Matchroom Boxing promoted boxer and a 2016 Olympian. He would represent a stern test for the young man and a high-quality matchup for the European level.

In a very interesting ten-rounder at super-lightweights, local boxer Jonathan Alonso (19-1, 7 KOs) earned a close and deserved unanimous decision over Samuel Gonzalez (22-6, 13 KOs). Judges scorecards had it 98-92, 98-93, 97-94. We agree with the latter bill. Both men boxing in orthodox stance, they actually have a very different style of fighting. Gonzalez, a Venezuelan tough guy who lives in Milan, Italy, pressed the action all night but was a bit stiff with his torso and open with in guard, allowing Alonso lo land some clean counters while stepping backwards. The Spaniard showed quick hands and unorthodox angles. However, Gonzalez was dangerous with his right uppercut at times throughout the contest. Gonzalez proved he can catch and had a good round four in the final part, even though he had started that same round going down after receiving a hook followed by a clash of heads. That’s why there was no count for him. The bout got better as he developed, with Gonzalez boxing as a solid puncher and Alonso as a crafty, mobile boxer. They never backed off, but it looks like the local man landed the most beautiful, eye-catching shots of the fight to deserve the nod.

Kickboxing star Artur Kyshenko won his pro boxing debut by six round unanimous decision over Beibi Berrocal (17-6, 16 KOs). Kyshenko dropped Berrocal in round four and won 59-54, 59-54, 59-53.

Unbeaten Spanish lightweight Samuel Molina (14-0, 6 KOs) got a sixth round referee’s stoppage against Ivan Tomas (9-2-1, 3 KOs).