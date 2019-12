Weights from Springfield, Massachusetts Richie Rivera 191.5 vs. Joe Jones 197

Anthony Laureano 141.5 vs. Angel Hernandez 144.5

Omar Bordoy 141.5 vs. Dieumerci Nzau 142.5

Derrick Whitley II 148 vs. Jermaine Corley 148

Jeffrey Torres 147.5 vs. Antonio Fernandez 150.5

Angel Vazquez 175.5 vs. Leandro Silva 177.5 Venue: MassMutual Center, Springfield, Massachusetts

Promoter: Star Boxing

