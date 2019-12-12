Unbeaten WBC #14 super welterweight Serhii ‘El Flaco’ Bohachuk has been added to the undercard of Friday’s Golden Boy card headlined by the welterweight showdown between Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Brad Solomon at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

Bohachuk (16-0, 16 KOs) goes against Carlos ‘El Guerrero’ Galvan, (17-9-1, 16 KOs) in a scheduled eight round bout.