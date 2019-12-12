Advertisements

December 12, 2019
Bohachuk on Ortiz-Solomon undercard

Unbeaten WBC #14 super welterweight Serhii ‘El Flaco’ Bohachuk has been added to the undercard of Friday’s Golden Boy card headlined by the welterweight showdown between Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Brad Solomon at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

Bohachuk (16-0, 16 KOs) goes against Carlos ‘El Guerrero’ Galvan, (17-9-1, 16 KOs) in a scheduled eight round bout.

  • Bohachuk is one tough KO artist but why is he fighting a D+ fighter? Galvan is rated around 300+, so it looks like a complete mismatch on paper.

    Vergil Ortiz is one of my favorite new boxers on the horizon – he has the tools to become a world champion within the next two years. I am looking fwd to his fight with Solomon. Solo has a remarkable record (28-1)but he has also been inactive for a year or more. Ortiz is on a roll and I think he will KO Solomon.

