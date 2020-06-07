By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former 1960’s amateur and professional bantamweight Mario Magris has been awarded the Order of Australia Medal in the Queens Birthday Honours List for 55 years service to boxing. The 76-year-old is a member of the Victorian Boxing Hall of Fame and competed in 53 amateur fights and 25 professional bouts which included two bouts with 1968 world bantamweight champion Lionel Rose during a career spanning more than a decade.

Magris has made an even greater contribution outside the ring. He has also been a trainer and referee. Magris has worked tirelessly for the Past and Present Boxers Association — the oldest veterans boxing club in the world. He is the longest-serving secretary in the history of the association, which was born in 1938. Magris has held the role for 25 years after serving as a committeeman for eight years.