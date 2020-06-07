Boxing returned on Saturday night in a temporary outdoor ring in Patzcuaro, Michoacan, Mexico with no spectators present.

In the main event, former IBF junior middleweight champion “King” Carlos Molina (32-11-2, 11 KOs) scored a sixth round stoppage over Michi “El Matador” Munoz (27-11-1, 18 KOs). The bout was halted after six one-sided rounds.

In the co-feature, super featherweight Alejandro “Pajaro” Davila (20-1-2, 7 KOs) knocked out Nestor Fernando “La Chispa” Garcia, (23-21-1, 17 KOs) in round nine. A right hand to the head finished Garcia.