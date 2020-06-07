By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury could defend the title against former champion Deontay Wilder in Sydney Australia according to Australian promoter Dean Lonergan. Top Rank CEO Bob Arum and Lonergan had previously worked together in 2017 when they co-promoted Manny Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn in Brisbane that had 52,000 fans in attendance. Bob Arum mentioned in a recent interview with Peter Maniatis that Australia was a possible venue for the third Fury vs. Wilder bout.

“When Bob came out and said that we are talking to ‘our friends in Australia’, I’m the one he’s talking to,” Lonergan told the Herald. “It’s my proposal, I put it to him with budgets, how we’d do it, the whole lot.

“Bob has been an incredible partner and ally for me in the world of boxing. I just had a thought six weeks ago that if these guys can’t do a major fight in Las Vegas or New York, why not come down here where I know we can get a crowd?

“We are flexible around the timing, but if we did it at 1:30pm on Boxing Day (December 26)? It would be beamed back into the States on Christmas night….this could be a massive historical event!”