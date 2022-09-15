Arslanbek Makhmudov 263.2 vs. Carlos Takam 261.4
(WBC Silver, NABA and NABF heavyweight titles)
Venue: Casino Montreal, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Promoter: Eye of the Tiger Management and Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing
TV: ESPN+
Session expired
Please log in again. The login page will open in a new tab. After logging in you can close it and return to this page.
Takam in shape as always, even if he is turning 42 in Dec. So many fights recently with the old boxer vs the young boxer. Makhmudov is very aggressive, very heavy handed, still not sure how good he really is.