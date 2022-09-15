September 15, 2022
“Koreano” Torres in action tomorrow

A match-up between undefeated prospects headlines Friday night’s “Canela Boxer” stream from the Expo Palenque in Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico, as local lightweight Luis “Koreano” Torres (16-0, 10 KOs) takes on Cesar “Torito” Gutierrez (14-0-2, 5 KOs) in a ten-rounder. Torres is the reigning WBC Latino champion and a former WBC Youth silver titleholder.

The co-feature pits unbeaten lightweight Marco Moreno Cota (8-0, 6 KOs) against Kevin Piedrahita (6-1, 6 KOs) in an eight round affair. Cota was a standout amateur who compiled a 146-4 record.

