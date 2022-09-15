September 15, 2022
Boxing News

Canelo-GGG 3 Final Press Conference

Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez and arch-rival Gennadiy Golovkin faced off at the final press conference for Saturday’s trilogy clash at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas.

Gennadiy Golovkin: “We are both professional athletes. His strategy is more aggressive. My strategy is more experience. In the ring we’ll show who is better. This is the biggest fight for us.”

Canelo Alvarez: “Thank you for the support you always give to me. And I hope that on Saturday night, we’ll all be shouting ‘Viva Mexico Cabrones.'”

Makhmudov-Takam Weight-In Results

  • The old term “you’re only as good as your last fight” may apply here. This is a hard one to pick, but I’m going to stay close to this saying. I like GGG to win. Don’t be fooled that he is moving up in weight and by doing so is giving up something, because he is still the more natural heavier guy.

