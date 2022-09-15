Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez and arch-rival Gennadiy Golovkin faced off at the final press conference for Saturday’s trilogy clash at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas.

Gennadiy Golovkin: “We are both professional athletes. His strategy is more aggressive. My strategy is more experience. In the ring we’ll show who is better. This is the biggest fight for us.”

Canelo Alvarez: “Thank you for the support you always give to me. And I hope that on Saturday night, we’ll all be shouting ‘Viva Mexico Cabrones.'”