Weights from Mexico Hmmmm. Every boxer officially weighed in exactly at the division limit. Luis “Koreano” Torres 135 vs. Cesar “Torito” Gutierrez 135

Marco Moreno Cota 135 vs. Kevin Piedrahita 135

Gerardo Sánchez 108 vs. Ernesto Sanchez 108

Alejandro Cota 126 vs. Alex Fuentes Borbon 126

Pedro Peñuñuri 130 vs. José Alfredo Martínez 130 Venue: Expo Palenque in Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico

Promoter: World Cup Boxing Series/De La O Promotions

TV: Canala TV Weights from Detroit Canelo-GGG 3 Final Press Conference Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.