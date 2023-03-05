By Miguel Maravilla
The Philippines’ Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo (24-2, 16 KOs) and his advisor Sean Gibbons had a lot to say about his defeat to Brandon Figueroa Saturday night at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.
I watched the fight last night and I have been coaching and in Boxing for 40 years.. Frustrating fight for sure.. however, Magsayo lost that fight fair and square … he lost many rounds. holding and many times dropping to the floor to stop Brandon’s onslaught.. YOu think that looks good in front of experienced Judges who know what Magsayo was doing.. actually I felt some of those he really got dropped but the referee gave him the benefit of the doubt.. If anything, the Referee was more than fair to Magsayo..
Basically, Magsayo did not maintain composure throughout the fight.. and as a result you see the score cards..