ESPN+ to air Inoue-Fulton in early AM Naoya “Monster” Inoue (24-0, 21 KOs) conquered the bantamweight division. He’s now moving up in weight to capture the biggest fish at 122 pounds. Philadelphia’s WBC/WBO junior featherweight world champion Stephen Fulton (21-0, 8 KOs) will defend his titles against Japan’s pound-for-pound king Sunday, May 7, at Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan. Fulton-Inoue and undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ in a special early-morning presentation. Harrison: Tim is not Kostya Magsayo Team blasts California officials Like this: Like Loading...

