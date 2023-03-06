Naoya “Monster” Inoue (24-0, 21 KOs) conquered the bantamweight division. He’s now moving up in weight to capture the biggest fish at 122 pounds. Philadelphia’s WBC/WBO junior featherweight world champion Stephen Fulton (21-0, 8 KOs) will defend his titles against Japan’s pound-for-pound king Sunday, May 7, at Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan. Fulton-Inoue and undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ in a special early-morning presentation.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Inoue showing why he’s not only the number one pound for pound fighter in the world, but is going for GOAT status. Fulton is showing he’s the best black American fighter and doesn’t talk about greatness, but chases it. This is a very intriguing clash of styles but I think the monster will take it by unanimous decision, and deservedly so.
Fulton being a good boy for you? Unbeknownst to you He prob punches you in the face if you meant him. smh
Inoue vs Fulton. Wow!
I´m looking forward to this one.
I agree with that Inoue has big GOAT-plans.
Absolutely fantastic fight; I don’t care what time it’s on, I’m watching it.
Inoue will need to be a monster if he is to beat Fulton.
Too small to be fighting
A big statement of greatness, going up in weight and picking the best available. Fulton isn’t the Rocky Fielding of the 122 division