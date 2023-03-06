By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
WBO #4 super welterweight Tony Harrison (29-3-1,21KO’s) is confident of victory when he clashes with WBO #1, WBC #1 super welterweight Tim Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) on Sunday, March 12 (Saturday, March 11 in the USA) for the WBO interim 154lb title at the Quos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, televised on Foxtel Main Event and Kayo Sports PPV in Australia, and Showtime in the USA
“He hasn’t fought a world championship fighter yet,” Harrison told the Wide World of Sports.”I am the first one – and I am probably going to be the last because he’s going to go back to the bottom and has to rebuild this stuff back up. He’s not a weak kid but to say he’s like Kostya Tszyu, I think we’re giving him just a little too much!”
“I do think he’s strong enough to compete at the weight that he’s fighting at, but do I think he’s the strongest? Nah. Do I think he hits harder than Jermell (Charlo)? Nah. Come fight night, he’s got to prove it. He’s got to show us. All the talk is over.”
My money on Tim Tszyu
Too close to call, viscous body shots versus ring craft nouse ……..
he should worry more about himself and what he is going to on the 12th..
Harrison will put on a great show as long as he dictates the pace of the fight. When he starts backing up and allowing the other fighter to lead, I notice Harrison tends to fall behind in punch output. Harrison needs to push his offense and make Tszyu uncomfortable. I feel this whole fight is about how Harrison wants to control the pace of it. Tszyu will come in ready for all that comes at him since much pressure is mounting for him to make a statement. Tszyu split decision.
Tszyu has to show a different level to his game with this fight. I see him being a half step behind when firing his shots against Harrison in the first half of the right as he develops a plan of attack.
Come 5th or 6th round and if Harrison has not gained Tim’s respect and caused overthinking, Tszyu is going to walk him down and take over the fight. From there, it’s a matter of time.
Harrison has broken down before and he might allow himself to do so once the pressure builds up round after round against the ropes.
Tszyu by TKO end of round 9 if Harrison is well behind.
Yes, Tim is no Kostya. And Tony is no Sugar Ray Robinson.
Tim W12.
I give Tony Harrison a good chance to pull an upset. He’s not a big underdog.