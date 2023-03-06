By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #4 super welterweight Tony Harrison (29-3-1,21KO’s) is confident of victory when he clashes with WBO #1, WBC #1 super welterweight Tim Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) on Sunday, March 12 (Saturday, March 11 in the USA) for the WBO interim 154lb title at the Quos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, televised on Foxtel Main Event and Kayo Sports PPV in Australia, and Showtime in the USA

“He hasn’t fought a world championship fighter yet,” Harrison told the Wide World of Sports.”I am the first one – and I am probably going to be the last because he’s going to go back to the bottom and has to rebuild this stuff back up. He’s not a weak kid but to say he’s like Kostya Tszyu, I think we’re giving him just a little too much!”

“I do think he’s strong enough to compete at the weight that he’s fighting at, but do I think he’s the strongest? Nah. Do I think he hits harder than Jermell (Charlo)? Nah. Come fight night, he’s got to prove it. He’s got to show us. All the talk is over.”