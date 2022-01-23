Magsayo destrona al manco Russell El retador obligatorio del WBC Mark Magsayo (24-0, 16 KOs) destronó al campeón de peso pluma del WBC Gary Russell Jr. (31-2, 18 KOs) por decisión mayoritaria en doce asaltos el sábado por la noche en el Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa en Atlantic City, NJ. Magsayo tuvo cierto éxito temprano. El zurdo Russell se lesionó el hombro derecho en la cuarta ronda y esencialmente luchó con una mano el resto del camino, lanzando prácticamente cero jabs. Magsayo superó y superó a Russell por un amplio margen en golpes de poder 259-140. Las puntuaciones fueron 114-114, 115-113, 115-113. Al ingresar a la pelea, Russell era el campeón reinante más antiguo del boxeo. Russell: Me lesione el hombro pero siento que gané la pelea Resultados del Undercard de Russell-Magsayo

