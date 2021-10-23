Former WBC super flyweight champion Ganigan “El Maravilla” Lopez (37-11, 19 KOs) was victorious against previously undefeated Jose Soto (15-1, 6 KOs) on Friday night at the Deportivo Ocenia in Mexico City to claim the vacant WBA Fedecentro title. 39-year-old local hero Lopez suffered a bloody gash inside his hairline from a head clash in round four. Another head clash in round five left Lopez with a vertical cut over his left eye. The bout was then stopped and Soto was disqualified.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
His hands are light. That’s why he hits using his head to hit hard.