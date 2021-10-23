Former WBC super flyweight champion Ganigan “El Maravilla” Lopez (37-11, 19 KOs) was victorious against previously undefeated Jose Soto (15-1, 6 KOs) on Friday night at the Deportivo Ocenia in Mexico City to claim the vacant WBA Fedecentro title. 39-year-old local hero Lopez suffered a bloody gash inside his hairline from a head clash in round four. Another head clash in round five left Lopez with a vertical cut over his left eye. The bout was then stopped and Soto was disqualified.