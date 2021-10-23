In a clash for the vacant WBC world championship in the new bridgerweight division, Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas (28-1, 19 KOs) scored a hard fought twelve round unanimous decision over Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (13-0, 13 KOs) on Friday night at L’Olympia in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The fight was an entertaining slugfest. Rivas rocked Rozicki at the end of round one. Both landed good shots in round two. Rozicki outbrawled Rivas in rounds three and four. Rivas started turning the tables in rounds five through seven. Rivas started to stick and move in round eleven. Rozicki took some big shots. Rivas was deducted a point for a low blow in round twelve. Scores were 116-111, 115-112, 115-112.