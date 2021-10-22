October 22, 2021
Undercard results from Montreal

Unbeaten light heavyweight Terry Osias (10-0, 4 KOs) outpointed Joaquin Murrieta (9-10-3, 7 KOs) over six workmanlike rounds. Scores were 60-54 3x.

Unbeaten heavyweight Alexis Barriere (4-0, 3 KOs) went the distance for the first time in a four round unanimous decision over 41-year-old bridgerweight Rafael “Rafaga” Abdala (5-2, 3 KOs). Three knockdowns in round one, the first two scored by Barriere, the third by Abdala. Barriere outboxed Abdala after that. Scores were 40-36 3x.

Unbeaten junior middleweight Kevin Menoche (5-0, 4 KOs) took a close four round unanimous decision over Thad Ridsdill (2-3-1, 1 KO). Menoche scored a flash knockdown in round one and that was the difference. Scores were 39-36, 38-37, 38-37.

Both welterweight Sebastien Bouchard (19-2, 8 KOs) and super middleweight Steve Rolls (20-1, 11 KOs) had their respective fights canceled due to issues with their opponents.
