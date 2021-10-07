López-Kambosos estará en DAZN Matchroom ahora promoverá la lucha por el título mundial muchas veces retrasada entre el campeón indiscutido de peso ligero Teofimo López y el retador obligatorio de la FIB George Kambosos. El promotor Eddie Hearn confirmó que la pelea se transmitirá en vivo por DAZN. La fecha y el lugar se anunciarán próximamente. Triller originalmente ganó los derechos de la pelea con una oferta de $ 6 millones, pero después de múltiples aplazamientos, la FIB se trasladó al segundo mejor postor, Matchroom, que ofreció $ 3.5 millones. Ambos peleadores ganarán cientos de miles menos de lo que ganarían con el acuerdo original. Declaraciones de la conferencia de prensa virtual de Munguia-Rosado Probellum firma a Ricky Burns, Brandon Moore y Maravilla Martínez

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

