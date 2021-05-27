Middleweight Janibek Alimkhanuly is ready to bring his patented “Qazaq Style” to Las Vegas. Former amateur standout Alimkhanuly (9-0, 5 KOs) will step up against former middleweight world champion Rob “Bravo” Brant (26-2, 18 KOs) in a 10-round showdown on June 26 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Brant-Alimkhanuly will serve as the co-feature to the 12-round lightweight main event between former pound-for-pound king Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko and Japanese contender Masayoshi Nakatani.

Lomachenko-Nakatani and Brant-Alimkhanuly will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+ (not ESPN).

“This is a fantastic doubleheader featuring a living legend in Lomachenko and a pair of middleweights who are closing in on a world title opportunity,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “Janibek is relatively young in the pro ranks, but he has long wanted to fight the best available opposition. Rob Brant didn’t hesitate when offered this fight.”