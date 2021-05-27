WBA light flyweight champion Carlos Canizales (22-0-1, 7 KOs) weighed in at 107.6 pounds for his world title defense against WBA #10-ranked Esteban Bermudez (13-3-2, 9 KOs), who scaled in at 107.1 pounds. They collide Friday night at the Foro Viena in Coyoacan, Mexico City. The fight will air in the U.S. on EstrellaTV’s “Boxeo EstrellaTV.” Cañizales last fought in 2019 when he beat former WBO champ Sho Kimura by unanimous decision. This will be the third defense of his WBA belt.