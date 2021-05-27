May 27, 2021
Boxing News

Boxing twinbill in Philly on June 5

A massive day and night of professional boxing is now set for June 5th at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. King’s Promotions will present two shows that will begin at 3 PM and 8 PM ET respectively.

Headlining the afternoon card will be super middleweights Devar Ferhadi (8-0, 7 KOs) of Frederick, Maryland and Blake Mansfield (7-3-1, 4 KOs) of Burlington, North Carolina in a fight scheduled for eight-rounds.

The night action will feature a much anticipated eight-round super middleweight clash between Brandon Robinson (15-2, 10 KOs) of Philadelphia and Genc Pllana (8-1-1, 4 KOs) of Hagerstown, Maryland.

AFTERNOON UNDERCARD

In six-round bouts:

Greg Outlaw (8-0, 3 KOs) of Bowie, Maryland taking on Andrew Rodgers (4-9-2, 2 KOs) of Elkhart, Indiana in a junior welterweight fight.

Joseph Jackson (16-0, 12 KOs) of Greensboro, NC battles Terrance Williams (5-4-1, 1 KO) Harrisburg, PA in a junior middleweight contest.

Edgar Torres (8-0-1, 4 KOs) of Springfield, VA. fights Keshon Hutchinson (7-5, 1 KO) of Reading, PA in a junior middleweight contest.

In four-round Contests

Lawrence Murtagh will make his pro debut against Christian Bermudez (2-0, 2 KOs) in a battle of Brooklyn based junior welterweights.

In a battle of first-timers, Isaac Haynes of Albany, New York will fight Quadir Albright of Philadelphia in a junior welterweight bout.

EVENING UNDERCARD

In six-round bouts:

It will be a battle of Keystone state lightweights as Osvaldo Morales (4-0, 2 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA fights James Bernadin (3-0-1, 2 KOs) Lancaster, PA

Jonathan Rodriguez (8-1, 3 KOs) of Bethlehem, PA fights Sebastian Baltazar (1-4) of Tacoma, Washington in a bantamweight fight.

Rasheed Johnson (7-3, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia squares off with Rafiq Muhammad (4-0, 2 KOs) of Richmond, VA in a welterweight fight.

Khainell Wheer (4-1, 4 KOs) of Bethlehem, PA takes on Vincent Baccus (4-2-1, 3 KOs) of Okmulgee, OK in a super middleweight affair,

In four-round fights.

Elijah Morales (7-0, 4 KOs) of Trenton, NJ fights Andres Abarco (2-4) of Normandy Park, Washington in a welterweight contest.

Pro debuting Eric Monroe of Philadelphia fights Roudly Lolo (0-0-1) of Harrisburg, PA in a middleweight fight.

Both cards will be streamed live on BXNGTV.com

