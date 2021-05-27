By Héctor Villarreal

After 15-month inactivity, former WBA/IBF world superfly champion, Venezuelan Liborio Solis (30-6-1, 14 KOs) steps on the ring on Thursday, June 3rd to face Cuban Leosdan Nuñez (11-1, 5 KOs) who risks his WBA Fedelatin bantamweight belt, to head the Promociones Murillo card at Palacio Dorado in Panama City, Panama.

In the same weight division, Mexican Salvador “Pelon” Juarez (14-7-2, 3 KOs) looks for his third win in a row facing Dominican warrior Jonathan “El Agua” Arias (17-17, 15 KOs) in the 8-round co-main event.