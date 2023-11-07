360 Promotions hosted the final New York City Press Conference at Legends NYC for Thursday’s Hollywood Fight Nights event in The Theater at Madison Square Garden featuring ‘King’ Callum Walsh (8-0, 7 KOs) against Ismael ‘The Beast’ Villarreal (13-1, 9 KOs) in the ten-round main event on UFC Fightpass.

Tom Loeffler, President of 360 Promotions, stated “This is 10 years to the week from when ‘GGG’ headlined The Theater at Madison Square Garden against Curtis Stevens which was a huge launching pad and it really feels like we’re using the same steps with Callum. With the marketability and the charisma that Callum has it feels like we’re recreating the situation with GGG where he was able to successfully fight on both coasts, here in New York City and Los Angeles.

“Callum is 8-0 with seven knockouts, he’s 22 years old and he’s got a great future in front of him. He’s trained by Hall of Famer Freddie Roach…I think that Callum has all the makings of a global superstar.”