Linares: Let’s make the big fights happen

By Hesiquio Balderas

Jorge Linares post-fight quotes: “I won and that’s important, I made defensive moves, I didn’t feel his punches. I hurt my hand in the fourth round. I couldn’t land the punches as I wanted. But I took it easy, I was relaxed in there. Freddy (Roach) is supposed to be the best trainer in the world I beat his fighter. Freddy said Gesta was going to beat me with the left hook and he never landed it.

“I told Oscar I want the best, we are ready for the big fights and the good things. Let’s do the big fights, let’s make it happen. They (Mikey Garcia and Lomachenko) keep mentioning my name and that’s who I want next. I dedicated this fight to Japan, to Los Angeles and Las Vegas and especially to my country of Venezuela. We are going through tough times but I am putting all my best to make you all proud.”