By Hesiquio Balderas

Lucas Matthysse post-fight quotes: “I am very happy. He was moving a lot. He is a big guy. He doesn’t punch hard but he was very awkward. I needed to throw more punches until I got him. He was very strong in the clinch. I want Danny Garcia next, or Manny Pacquiao. I let my promoter Mario Arano and Golden Boy to do the work. I want the big fights now. This fight is for my daughter, my wife, my family, for Argentina. This belt is for you.”