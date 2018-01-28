Judah defeats Rincon in Canada

By Ricardo Ibarra

Former two-division world champion Zab “Super” Judah (44-9, 30 KOs) stepped back into the ring for the first time since January of 2017 on Saturday night at the Grey Eagle Resort and Casino in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, scoring a unanimous ten round decision win over Mexican journeyman Noel Mejia Rincon (21-14-1, 12 KOs).

Judah hurt Rincon in the second and went on to outbox him for the rest of the fight. All three judges scored the fight 99-91 for Judah.

After the fight, Judah announced he’d fight in Calgary again in April.

Undercard results:

Calgary’s Albert Onolunose (22-1-1, 7 KOs) defeated Guadalajara, Mexico’s Víctor Manuel Palacios (16-17-2, 8 KOs) by eight round unanimous decision. Judges’ tallies read 80-70, 80-70, and 79-71. The bout was contested in the super middleweight division.

In a lightweight bout, local Alvin Tam (14-6, 4 KOs) broke a three-fight losing streak, scoring a fourth round TKO over Mexico’s Arturo Garcia Lujano (9-12, 4 KOs). Time of the stoppage was 1:55.

Unbeaten local welterweight prospect Devin Reti (9-0, 5 KOs) stopped Chiapas, Mexico’s Isidro Toala (10-6-1, 3 KOs) at 2:52 of the fifth round.

Cruiserweight Justin Schmit (1-3) scored a four round unanimous decision win over Zach Manywounds (2-1, 1 KO). Scores were 40-36, 40-36, and 39-37.

Jr. welterweight Gwyn Lewis (2-0, 2 KO), of Calgary, scored a fourth round TKO over Cristobal Diego (3-1, 1 KO), of Chiapas, Mexico. Time of the stoppage was 1:31.

The event was organized by Canadian promoter Dekada.