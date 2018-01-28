Matthysse stops Kiram for WBA welter belt

By David Robinett at ringside

Photos: Sumio Yamada

It is an axiom of boxing that power is the great equalizer, and no better example of that was a past-his-prime, but still dangerous, Lucas Matthysse (39-4, 36 KOs) knocking out previously undefeated Thai challenger Tewa Kiram at 1:21 of round eight to capture the vacant WBA welterweight title in the HBO Boxing After Dark main event from Inglewood, California.



Up until the eighth round, it seemed as though the unknown Kiram (37-1, 27 KOs) might send Mattthysse into retirement in what amounted to a crossroads fight for Matthysse, as Kiram used his jab, length, and movement to stay out of range and frustrate the Argentinian slugger whilst boos rained down from a crowd anxious for blood from a typical Matthysse fight, despite the fight actually being an interesting contrast of styles. But early in round eight the previously ineffective right hand of Matthysse finally found the mark, at the end of a two-punch combination that sent Kiram to the canvas. Kiram rose gamely and traded with Matthysse when action resumed, but the damage from those followup punches, punctuated by a stiff left jab by Matthysse, sent Kiram down under the bottom rope for the full count.

With the victory Matthysse has eyes on a rematch with Danny Garcia.